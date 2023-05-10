Sevilla end Barcelona Femeni’s remarkable 62-game domestic winning run

Barcelona Femeni have been all-conquering in Spanish football in recent seasons, and this season, they have wrapped up their fourth consecutive La Liga F title.

Their dominance has been utterly remarkable. Last season, they won every single domestic match, and it had been the same this season, albeit they were expelled from the Copa de la Reina after fielding an ineligible player against Osasuna.

However, their winning run, which sat at 62 matches, has now come to an end, after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Wednesday evening.

Cristina Martin-Prieto Gutierrez gave the hosts a shock lead, and although Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic equalised late on, Barcelona were unable to extend their winning streak into a 63rd match. Nevertheless, the run is a remarkable feat.

The last time that Barcelona failed to win a domestic match was way back in June 2021, when they lost to Atletico Madrid 4-3. Since then, they had won every single match, until Sevilla came along.

Barcelona will hope to get back to winning ways in their final two league matches, as they aim to complete another unbeaten season. After that, they have the small matter of the Women’s Champions League final in June, where they will take on Wolfsburg.

