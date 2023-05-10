Sergio Busquets waiting on Lionel Messi decision before committing to next club

On Wednesday, Sergio Busquets announced that this season would be his last as a Barcelona player, bringing an 18-year association with the club to a close.

Attention will now turn towards his next club, which is expected to be in Saudi Arabia, although Inter Miami are reportedly still interested in bringing the 34-year-old to the MLS. Busquets’ agent has three offers from Saudi clubs, being Al Hilal, Al Shabab and Al-Nassr, who Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for.

Al Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Messi, and have offered him a huge $400m-a-year contract to sign for them this summer. With this in mind, Sergio Busquets is holding off on committing to his next club, according to Marca, until Messi decides where he will be next season.

Barcelona have been working to re-sign Messi, who is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain. However, with Busquets away, he could take the opportunity to link up with his former teammate in the Middle East.