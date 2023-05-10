Sergio Busquets departure marks the end of iconic generation at Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is set to leave the club after 15 seasons, and in doing so, close a chapter in history.

Once Busquets leaves the club at the end of the season, it will mark the departure of the final remaining member of the historic 2011 Champions League-winning side, and the end of a generation that dominated football for a decade after Pep Guardiola built it.

Xavi Hernandez is of course managing at the club now, but it is the last remaining link in the playing squad. The only other players from a similar era is Jordi Alba, who arrived the season after Guardiola left in 2012, and Sergi Roberto, who was given his debut by Guardiola in the 2011 semi-final against Real Madrid. Even so Roberto was only just breaking into the first-team at the time.

Of course there is talk that Lionel Messi will return to the club this summer, which would maintain that link, but a priori, the team that many Barcelona fans fell in love with is no longer.