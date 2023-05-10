Sergio Busquets announces departure from Barcelona after 15 seasons

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season, and has decided bring to a close one of the most glorious Barcelona careers in history, winning everything possible on multiple occasions.

In a video statement released through the club social media, Busquets explained that the time had come to say goodbye, thanking all of the people along the way that have made his time at the club. “I will become a fan and a member, being a Barcelona fan is the best thing there is,” he noted.

“It has been an honour, a dream and a pride to be able to defend this badge but everything has an end point.”

“It has not been an easy decision, but that the time has come.”

Busquets came into the side at the age of 20 when Pep Guardiola took charge and began introducing him to the side in his first season in 2008. By the end of the campaign, Busquets had displaced Yaya Toure and made the role his own, leading to the sale of the Ivorian to Manchester City.

Busquets would go on to be a fixture in the side for the coming 15 years, remaining a guaranteed starter under every manager he played for, including in some of the greatest sides ever. Becoming the link between the defence and Lionel Messi, Busquets has racked up over 700 appearances for the club, and with only Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez playing more. He has five games left to add to his 718 games, with the chance to add La Liga to his 31 trophies in their next fixture.

The Catalan midfielder will go down as one of the greatest in history, and one of the greatest to ever play for Barcelona. His interpretation of the pivote role altered the game as modern football knows it, with his expert reading of play, exquisite appreciation of angles, and use of the ball changing what managers expect of the position.