Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal panned in England for rough and tumble approach with Jack Grealish

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has never been afraid to throw his weight around, but on Tuesday night he came under heavy criticism for throwing other people’s.

The veteran defender is highly experienced and is an expert at winding up opponents. At 32, and with four Champions Leagues to his name, the right-back knows every trick in the book.

In England many felt that his attempts to get under Jack Grealish’s skin crossed the line last night though.

Carvajal haciendo de Carvajal una vez mas…pic.twitter.com/QNKliRFVHy — cesitar❤️🤍 (@cesaar25__) May 9, 2023

The Manchester City midfielder was chasing down a loose ball that was going out of play when Carvajal gave him an extra nudge and sent him flying into the advertising hoardings.

Carvajal achieved his goal in winding Grealish up, who reacted angrily to the challenge when the Spanish defender tried to help him up.

Commentators in England agreed it was at least yellow card offence for Carvajal, but others noted that given the harm that could have been caused, it could well have been a red.

Dani Carvajal should sit down with Bath City’s Alex Fletcher and discuss the consequences of what shoving a player off-balance into the ad boards like that can do. https://t.co/MQLTrTq99L pic.twitter.com/dBKkAZ9PPO — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) May 9, 2023

Little came of it in the end, but Carvajal is sure to be in for a heated reception at the Etihad next Wednesday.