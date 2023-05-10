Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal panned in England for rough and tumble approach with Jack Grealish

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has never been afraid to throw his weight around, but on Tuesday night he came under heavy criticism for throwing other people’s.

The veteran defender is highly experienced and is an expert at winding up opponents. At 32, and with four Champions Leagues to his name, the right-back knows every trick in the book.

In England many felt that his attempts to get under Jack Grealish’s skin crossed the line last night though.

The Manchester City midfielder was chasing down a loose ball that was going out of play when Carvajal gave him an extra nudge and sent him flying into the advertising hoardings.

Carvajal achieved his goal in winding Grealish up, who reacted angrily to the challenge when the Spanish defender tried to help him up.

Commentators in England agreed it was at least yellow card offence for Carvajal, but others noted that given the harm that could have been caused, it could well have been a red.

Little came of it in the end, but Carvajal is sure to be in for a heated reception at the Etihad next Wednesday.

Tags Champions League Dani Carvajal Manchester City Real Madrid

  1. As well as Carvagal, the bloody ref should be suspended. How anyone could not see the push on Grealish into the boards as a foul is unbelievable, especially someone who is being paid to see it.

    Reply

