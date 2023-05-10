Real Madrid planning sensational swoop for Kylian Mbappe this summer – report

Real Madrid could have a very big summer transfer window in store, as high-profile targets appear to be being pursued. A deal for Jude Bellingham is seemingly drawing ever closer, but he may not be the only major signing.

According to The Telegraph, Real Madrid are also planning to make a move for long-term target Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming window.

Mbappe rejected Real Madrid last season in favour of signing a contract at Paris Saint-Germain, but the French champions continual European failure could see the 24-year-old head for the exit door this summer.

PSG want to keep Mbappe in order to build their new project around him, but Real Madrid are reportedly confident of convincing him to make the move this summer, as they look to add competition for Karim Benzema in the forward department.

However, PSG are expected to demand a huge fee to part with Mbappe, as he still has two more years left on his contract. Real Madrid may need to break the bank twice in one summer to land both him and Bellingham.