Real Madrid dressing room believe Vinicius Junior is the best in the world – ‘there isn’t any doubt’

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world currently, if not the best. If you ask the Real Madrid players, they will tell you it is the latter.

Last season they had Karim Benzema named the Ballon’Or and now the Real Madrid dressing room feel they have the best player in the world once again, as per Relevo. Seemingly they have put him at the same level as Kylian Mbappe for some time, and only the Frenchman and Erling Haaland have more goal contributions than Vinicius’ 44 in the top five European leagues.

“Is Vini is the best on the planet? Yes… because he is demonstrating it. I don’t think anyone has any doubts,” remarked Dani Carvajal last night, after he again proved the key for Los Blancos against Manchester City.

In his last 7 knockout fixtures in the Champions League, Vinicius has recorded a goal or an assist in every tie. The Brazilian has continued his rapid rise from last season, placing him at the top of the game this season. Crucially, he has become the go to star for his teammates ahead of Benzema this season, marking out the measure of his progress.