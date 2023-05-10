Pep Guardiola backs Lionel Messi to make “impossible” return to Barcelona this summer

On Wednesday, Sergio Busquets announced that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, bringing an 18-year association with the club to a close.

With Busquets’ departure, a historic chapter of Barcelona’s history will come to a close, as the 34-year-old is the final member of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side to still be at the club.

Or so it seems, as Lionel Messi, who was one of the talismans of that generation, could be returning to Barcelona this summer, having left two years ago to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi is set to leave the French champions at the end of the season when his contract expires, and as per ESPN, Guardiola has now backed the Argentine to make a triumphant return to the Catalan side this summer.

“I am a member of Barcelona. I have my two places at the Camp Nou, and I only hope that one day we can say goodbye to him (Messi) as he deserves it. (I’m sure that) he will do the impossible to return to Barcelona.

“He’s been the greatest player of all time. In the last decades, Barcelona has had a boom and that would not have been possible without him.”

Barcelona are continuing to work on a deal to bring Messi back to the club this summer, and given that they have now been given the go-ahead by La Liga, a move appears to be drawing ever closer.