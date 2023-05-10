Napoli eyeing up La Liga raid as moves for two Spanish starlets are sounded out

Napoli have been in party mode for the last couple of weeks, having secured their first Serie A title in 33 years. It has been a sensational campaign for I Partenopei, who have dominated the competition in Italy.

As a result of their success, Napoli may struggle to hold on to their best players this summer. Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, while there has also been speculation over the future of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli want to keep strengthening this summer, even if their key players stick around, and according to Corriere dello Sport (via Marca), they are planning assaults on the La Liga market. Specifically, they are interested in signing Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

Pino could leave Villarreal if an acceptable offer arrives, although the Yellow Submarine already expect to make several big-money sales this summer, so they aren’t under pressure in that regard. Veiga will almost certainly leave Celta Vigo, and Napoli could be a very attractive opportunity for the youngster.