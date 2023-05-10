Lionel Messi issues heartfelt message to Sergio Busquets following Barcelona departure announcement

On Wednesday, Sergio Busquets announced that he has decided to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, once his current contract expires. It brings to an end an incredible 18-year association with the club.

Busquets is regarded as one of the best players to have come through the ranks at Barcelona, and another one, Lionel Messi, has taken the opportunity to pay tribute to his friend and former teammate.

In a post on Instagram, Messi was full of appreciation for the efforts that Busquets had put in at Barcelona.

“On the pitch always with the 5 but in reality, as a player and as a person, you are a 10, Busi.

I wish you the best in your new stage and in everything, both you and your family.

Thank you for the on and off the pitch, there were so many moments we spent together, many good and some also complicated. They will remain forever!”

There had been talk that Busquets’ renewal at Barcelona would depend on Messi re-joining the club this summer. However, it appears that the former has decided against waiting to see if that comes to fruition.

Messi may still join Barcelona this summer, but if he does, he will not be playing alongside Busquets.