Jose Luis Mendilibar to be made to wait on his Sevilla future

Having had the threat of relegation hanging over them for much of this season, Sevilla are now dreaming of qualifying for European football.

Before Jose Luis Mendilibar took charge in March, Sevilla were firmly embroiled in the relegation dogfight. However, a sensational run of form since has seen them rise to 11th, 10 points clear of the drop zone, and only three behind Girona in the final European place.

Mendilibar has worked wonders with Sevilla since he came up. However, having only signed on a deal until this summer, there is no guarantee that he continues as head coach next season.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Juventus (via Relevo), Sevilla President Jose Castro confirmed that talks have not yet started on extending Mendilibar’s stay.

“He is a magnificent coach. He is showing it, and when the season is over, we will make the decisions calmly so as not to have problems again. This is not the time to talk about the past or the future, but about the present. We will not talk about it before LaLiga ends.”

Equally, Mendilibar is only anticipating talks to begin once the season has concluded, but he has been delighted with the club’s form since he took over.

“The results are what they are. I think It would be very difficult to speak badly (about Sevilla’s form). In the end, everyone will talk after the results.”

Sevilla are aiming to secure European qualifying for next season, and they could do that if they win their seventh Europa League title. Mendilibar will fancy his side’s chances of doing just that.