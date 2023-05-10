Javier Tebas believes that Real Madrid “deserved more” against Manchester City

Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday was an enthralling affair, with both sides having had chances to secure the lead going into next Wednesday’s second leg.

Instead, it finished in a stalemate, meaning that the tie is finely poised ahead of the match at the Etihad Stadium. Real Madrid withheld serious pressure in the first half, but they had the better of proceedings in the second period.

Speaking on Wednesday (via Marca), La Liga President Javier Tebas felt that Real Madrid would have been good value for the first leg advantage against Man City.

“It was a brilliant match-up, super interesting and ultimately, what was expected. I think Real Madrid deserved more. However, they have shown that, away from home, they are devastating in the Champions League.”

Real Madrid have won their previous two matches in England this season, against Liverpool and Chelsea, and if they make it a hat-trick, they will be in a second successive Champions League final.