“It has been a pleasure” – Luka Modric pays tribute to El Clasico rival Sergio Busquets

Tributes have continued for Sergio Busquets, who announced on Wednesday that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, following the expiration of his current contract.

Lionel Messi is among those to have paid tribute to Busquets, whose 18-year association with Barcelona will come to an end this summer. He has been joined by Luka Modric, who have competed against the Barca skipper for the last 11 years in El Clasico.

Modric took to Twitter to pay tribute to Busquets, calling him “one of the best midfielders that he has ever played against.”

Uno de los mejores centrocampistas contra los que he jugado. Ha sido un placer. 🤝🤝 @5sergiob pic.twitter.com/0DgKB33t3c — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) May 10, 2023

Busquets played in 48 El Clasico fixtures for Barcelona, the most of anyone for either them or Real Madrid, with many of those being against Modric.

Busquets and Modric are widely considered to be two of the best midfielders of their generation, and they have lit up El Clasico at various points over the years. The former will be a big miss for Barcelona in the fixture.