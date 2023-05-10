Florentino Perez intervened with Carlo Ancelotti to adjust fitness plans ahead of Manchester City

Real Madrid managed to take the game to Manchester City in the second half of their Champions League semi-final first leg, and they may have their President to thank for it in part.

According to Relevo, Florentino Perez intervened to change Real Madrid’s travel plans after the Copa del Rey final. Generally, Los Blancos tend to travel home the night of the games, but with a late finish on Saturday night, it was around 04:30am by the time some players were getting to bed.

Perez had spoken to Ancelotti weeks before the match with an eye on the City clash, and wanted to prioritise rest. Thus, he ‘suggested’ they stay in Seville for the night, and then travel back to Madrid in the morning, so that players could sleep more.

This did not go down well with the squad, who perhaps got more rest, but were kept away from their families and home for longer. However it appears to have paid dividends, with Real Madrid responding well on Tuesday, despite the sub-optimal conditions.

The implied meaning is that had they gone back to Madrid the same night, some players may have been tempted to celebrate their victory either out in Madrid or with their families further into the night.