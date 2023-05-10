Departing Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets listening three offers

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has announced that he will be departing the club at the end of the season on the expiry of his contract. The consensus is that Busquets will be leaving European football for good, and in particular, it looks as if he may end up in the Middle East.

Busquets has put together an historic career at Camp Nou, and will go down as one of the best midfielders in history, but said in his farewell that it was time to say goodbye.

The 34-year-old had been linked with a move to Inter Miami earlier in the year, but it now looks much more likely that he will end up in Saudi Arabia. According to MD, his agent is listening to three offers from the Kingdom, with Al Hilal (pursuers of Lionel Messi), Al Shabab (coached by Vicente Moreno) and Al Nassr (Cristiano Ronaldo’s team) all interested.

If Messi does end up at Al Hilal, that would likely be the greatest pull for Busquets, who shared a dressing room with Messi for 13 years and still maintains a friendship with him. All three are expected to make significant financial proposals though.