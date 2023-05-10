Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical tweaks which gave Pep Guardiola a headache in Champions League semi-final

Carlo Ancelotti does not have a reputation as one of the world’s leading managers when it comes to tactics and strategy, but perhaps unfairly so. On Tuesday evening, against one of the best in the business in Pep Guardiola, he demonstrated that he can more than hold his own.

In their 1-1 draw against Manchester City, Real Madrid were perhaps the more likely to win the match, in a tie many expected Los Blancos to struggle in.

Ancelotti went with the expected starting XI, but made several tweaks which helped Real Madrid to compete with City. In particular the use of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba as a duo to nullify Erling Haaland was highly effective – the Norwegian managed just 21 touches, and 2 shots, neither on target. Rudiger was used as a tighter marker, with Alaba close behind him should Haaland get away.

As Marca point out, Toni Kroos was used to man-mark Kevin de Bruyne close to defence, with Fede Valverde also deeper. Despite his goal, de Bruyne was absent for large parts of the match. The pair at times slotted in to form almost extra central defenders while tracking the likes of de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan coming from deep.

With the ball, the Madrid daily also point out that Kroos and Luka Modric would at times move out wide in order to facilitate playing out from the back, a switch that confused Manchester City’s midfield. Eduardo Camavinga would move inside to take up a midfield position.

In addition to their analysis, it should also be pointed out that Dani Carvajal and Camavinga often pushed forward to where Manchester City’s defensive line was in order to provide an extra option for Kroos and Modric – it also took defenders from Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Both Brazilians were given freedom, and in particular Vinicius, who often starts with the ball on the touchline, moved inside in the first half in order to escape the attentions of Kyle Walker. It is a move that Ancelotti is increasingly using against physical right-backs like Ronald Araujo, and from there stemmed the goal for Vinicius in the first half.

Ahead of the second leg, it promises to be an intriguing battle at the Etihad, with both sides causing each other problems. Both managers will likely look to make adjustments too.