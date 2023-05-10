Carlo Ancelotti’s dream Champions League final at risk as Inter take solid semi-final lead against AC Milan

Carlo Ancelotti has made no secret of his desire to see his side Real Madrid face AC Milan, his former club, in the final of this season’s Champions League.

However, that dream is now hanging by a thread, as Inter defeated their city rivals 2-0 in Wednesday’s semi-final first leg at the San Siro. Early goals from Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu ensured that it is the Nerazzurri have the upper hope at half time in the tie.

Milan will have a big hurdle to overcome in Tuesday’s second leg if they are to reach their first Champions League final since 2007, but there is no doubt than Ancelotti will be willing his side on, before he takes charge of Real Madrid 24 hours later.

Real Madrid are not in an ideal place themselves in their semi-final tie. Tuesday’s draw against Manchester City means that it is winner-takes-all next Wednesday, but the Premier League champions will have home advantage.

