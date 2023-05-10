Carlo Ancelotti already facing headache ahead of Manchester City return leg

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt already be thinking through the next 90 minutes, and possibly longer, against Manchester City next week. There is one dilemma that stands out more than any other.

Los Blancos have a relatively settled team for the big games these days, and Ancelotti used it against Pep Guardiola on Tuesday night, albeit with tactical tweaks.

The key issue will be in defence – after Antonio Rudiger did an excellent job of subduing Erling Haaland, Ancelotti will have to decide whether to continue with the German, or reinstate Eder Militao, who was suspended for the first leg.

As Diario AS point out, Haaland only had 21 touches, completing 9 of his 12 passes, and struck just two shots. Neither was on target, and the only time Haaland escaped Rudiger’s attention, David Alaba, who looks set to continue either way, slid in to block Haaland’s effort.

Given Militao’s erratic form of late, the question will be whether Ancelotti messes with a working formula. The Brazilian has been Real Madrid‘s best defender this season with the exception of the last few weeks, where he has committed a series of mistakes leading to goals being conceded.

More likely than not, Ancelotti will return to Militao, who has been trusted throughout the season. He was used in the Copa del rey final against Osasuna, and the sense is that he feels Militao belongs in his strongest XI.