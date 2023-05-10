Borussia Dortmund could look to invest Jude Bellingham funds in La Liga starlet

It is looking increasingly likely that Jude Bellingham will join Real Madrid this summer. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed, which just leaves negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a fee.

This could prove difficult for Real Madrid, as the Bundesliga giants are looking to hold out for €150m. However, both clubs do expect to come to an agreement in the coming weeks, which would see Bellingham join his new club in the summer.

According to Bild (via Diario AS), Dortmund have already begun plans for how to spend the money received for Bellingham. They are looking to replace the Englishman with Gabri Veiga, who has attracted interest from across Europe in recent months.

Veiga has been in outstanding form for Celta Vigo this season, but they are resigned to losing him in the summer as he has a €45m release clause in his contract. Given that Dortmund will generate much more than that amount for Bellingham, they would have no problem paying that to sign Veiga.

Coincidentally, Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in Veiga, although it remains to be seen whether they move for him this summer.