Barcelona planning joint title parade if they win the La Liga this weekend

Barcelona are just two points away from the La Liga title and they are already making preparations for their celebration.

The Blaugrana face Espanyol on Sunday night this weekend, knowing they could secure the title at the home of their rivals with a victory or if Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid fail to win.

As per Catalunya Radio, Barcelona will have their open-top bus parade on Monday afternoon (15th of May), should they secure the title. It will also involve the Barcelona Femeni side, with the two teams doubling up. Jonatan Giraldez secured the title two matchdays ago, and are preparing for their Champions League final against Wolfsburg. The parade is not predicted to end at Camp Nou.

If they do not secure the title this weekend, they will delay celebrations until after their home match against Real Sociedad, the following weekend. It is predicted that Luis Rubiales will deliver the trophy that weekend.

The major celebration is being saved for their final home game of the season though, against Real Mallorca, on the 28th of May.

Barcelona close out their season away to Celta Vigo on the final day of the season, and will fly directly to Japan to take part in a friendly with Vissel Kobe thereafter.