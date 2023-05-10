Barcelona enter race to sign superstar Premier League midfielder

Following confirmation on Wednesday that Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, club officials are now aware that the midfield department will need strengthening over the next few seasons.

Barcelona have a solid foundation in place, with Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Gavi all very capable options, but with no natural pivot at the club ahead of next season, it is an area that the club must focus on.

However, given their financial issues, it is unlikely that a long-term replacement will be signed this summer, but plans appear to be being made for an assault in 2024. According to Diario AS, Barcelona are planning to move for Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes has been a sensational signing for Newcastle, and he has helped steer them towards an unlikely Champions League finish this season. However, he could be tempted away next summer, as Barcelona prepare to come calling.

Newcastle are determined to keep Guimaraes, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and they intend to offer him a new contract this summer. As such, Barcelona could find it difficult to convince him to join in 2024.

