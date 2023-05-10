Atletico Madrid looking at up to 7 absences ahead of Elche clash

Atletico Madrid are looking to maintain their position in second in La Liga as they head to Elche this weekend, with most seeing it as a foregone conclusion. Yet Diego Simeone could be without up to 7 players for the trip.

Diario AS have revealed that Angel Correa has returned to training after an ankle sprain against Cadiz last week, but that good news was softened by the fact that Mario Hermoso missed training on Wednesday, and did work in the gym instead.

He joins a number of players unable to take part in full training. Saul Niguez is exercising on his own after a nose operation, while Stefan Savic, Marcos Llorente and Memphis Depay are still recovering from their problems. The curious injury of Jan Oblak remains without improvement, while Reinildo Mandava is out for the rest of the season.

While Simeone is likely to be able to put a strong line-up this weekend, including Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco up front. However it could be unfamiliar at the back with Axel Witsel and Sergio Reguilon on the left side of a back four.