Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak potentially facing surgery on persistent injury

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is still absent from training, and there is little knowledge of when he might be back.

The Slovenian goalkeeper has been absent since the 23rd of April, when he appeared in Atletico’s 1-0 defeat to Barcelona, which a cervical contraction.

According to Marca, it is an issue that has been giving him pain all season, but has gotten worse in recent weeks. Ahead of their tie with Elche, it had been hoped he might back in action, but there has been no improvement in his symptoms. With Los Rojiblancos looking comfortable in La Liga, both club and player decided it was time to address the problem.

Oblak has been resting and undergoing physiotherapy in the hope that the pain would gradually recede, but so far it has proven ineffective. With that in mind, some at the club have recommended that he undergo surgery to sort out the issue, but so far Oblak has opted for conservative treatment – he will have the final say on it one way or another.

It is a concerning problem for Atleti. Although Ivo Grbic has deputised well for Oblak in recent weeks, Diego Simeone will want his star goalkeeper back and fully fit for the start of next season. If he is to eventually have surgery, then the sooner the better for Oblak, who will need multiple months to recover.