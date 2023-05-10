Atletico Madrid deny Real Madrid TV rights as tensions continue between clubs

Tensions between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are showing no sign of abating, with both clubs continuing to escalate matters on the youth pitches of the Spanish capital.

The two rivals had enjoyed a relatively peaceful relationship in recent years until last season, when Real Madrid broke a pact of non-aggression – an agreement that neither would try to poach the other’s youth players.

However Real Madrid broke that pact last season with the signing of Jesus Fortea, and since then institutional relations have frayed. Several more Atletico youth stars are also heading to Los Blancos this summer as well, further raising tensions. The latest is Ariel Nkoghe, a 16-year-old central defender playing in Spain’s youth ranks.

Los Colchoneros have responded by banning Real Madrid from broadcasting some of those youth teams. As revealed by The Athletic, Real Madrid TV have been denied permission to broadcast the Champions Cup footage which Atletico own the rights to.

Explicación de fuentes del Atlético a @TheAthleticFC: “Tenemos los derechos del partido y no vamos a cederlos para su retransmisión” — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) May 10, 2023

Los Colchoneros have no intention of selling those rights either, as they seek to put Real Madrid’s nose out of joint.

This matter has little in the way of consequence other than to send a message to Real Madrid. As tends to be the case with Los Blancos though, they are unlikely to be dissuaded from their modus operandi.