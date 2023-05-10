Analysis: Assessing the probability of Barcelona’s 7 options to replace Sergio Busquets next season

Barcelona have the almost impossible task of working out what life looks like without Sergio Busquets looks like next season, after the 34-year-old announced he was leaving at the end of the season.

With finances limited, it makes Barcelona’s task even more tricky. The Blaugrana have been playing with four midfield in the second half of the season, but Xavi Hernandez would ideally play with a more conventional front three.

MD have given 7 possible options for Barcelona to replace him next season – here is how likely we think it is that those options are operating in a similar role to Busquets come September.

Nordin Amrabat – 4/10

The Moroccan midfielder is well-liked by the board, and they tried to bring him in on loan in January, but Fiorentina turned down the offer. This is their last chance to make decent money on Amrabat though, and Barcelona are tight for funds as it is. Less likely, despite the Catalan daily declaring him one of the favourites.

Ruben Neves – 5.5/10

The Wolves midfielder has an important factor in his favour – Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese agent clearly wants to force through a deal, but Xavi Hernandez has made it clear he is not keen on Neves. A possible loan to buy or swap with Ansu Fati have been mentioned, but Xavi has shown that he holds plenty of sway with Joan Laporta.

Marcelo Brozovic – 6/10

Brozovic is an older option, but one who has demonstrated he can cut it in big games, and in a similar role to Busquets. Someone Xavi is more likely to warm to as an option and not the most expensive of all. However probably depends on how much Inter want Franck Kessie, and how much money they are willing to offer for the Ivorian along with the 30-year-old.

Martin Zubimendi – 2/10

Martin Zubimendi is Xavi’s preferred option, but Barcelona are not Zubimendi’s choice. He will likely stay at La Real next season to experience Champions League football at Anoeta, and the word is that he would rather move abroad than to Barcelona if he were to be persuaded. Also, Barcelona don’t have the €60m to buy out his contract that La Real will ask for.

Frenkie de Jong – 8/10

Clearly not a signing, but de Jong makes the most sense. Even if Xavi would rather use him further forward, he has shown this season he is in fact capable of playing deeper. The Dutchman obviously would not cost, and he has been learning alongside Busquets for several years.

Nico Gonzalez – 4/10

Given the finances, Nico has a chance to earn a place in the squad next season, simply by being an option for a midfield without much depth. His loan at Valencia has far from gone to plan, but in part due to Los Che’s struggles on the whole. The main factor working against him is that his best performances have come further forward and only in the odd preseason game has he done well as a pivote. Xavi showed little faith in him to rotate for Busquets last season.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7/10

Barcelona have to work out the numbers to bring or persuade him in, but being available on a free gives him an immediate advantage over others. Like de Jong, most see him as better further forward, but his advancing years might tempt Xavi to move him further back, if he does indeed arrive. Gundogan has played the role before too.

The Catalan daily have also linked Ngolo Kante and Hugo Guillamon with the role, but the former is thought to be keen on staying in the Premier League, while the latter has currently lost his place to Nico, suggesting he is unlikely to have the backing at Barcelona.