Analysis: Are Real Madrid right to pursue a deal for Duhan Vlahovic this summer?

This summer’s transfer window could be a very important one for Real Madrid, as they look to fix several issues that have plagued them at different points of this season.

Ferland Mendy, whose performances have flattered to deceive on occasion, could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer, with a deal for Fran Garcia having already been agreed. He will return to the club after three seasons at Rayo Vallecano.

Jude Bellingham is also expected to join in the summer, with Real Madrid having made advances in the last couple of weeks to secure the signature of their top transfer target. He will operate alongside the usual suspects next season.

However, there are other issues that will require solutions. Dani Carvajal has been a liability at times this season, and he may not be trusted to be first-choice right back going forward. Reece James and Noussair Mazraoui have both emerged as possible targets in that regard.

Perhaps the most important area to add backup to is at striker. Currently, Karim Benzema is the only recognised number nine in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad, and given that he has struggles with injury issues this season, there is a chance that they carry over into the next campaign.

Bearing that in mind, a suitable backup should be a necessity, and one option for this is Dusan Vlahovic. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid officials are considering a move for the Juventus striker, who is widely considered to be one of the best young forwards in Europe.

The move to Juventus has been a difficult one for Vlahovic, but there was no doubt that he was in sensational form at Fiorentina. Given that he has so much time to perfect his game and improve, he will surely become one of the best strikers in world football if he fulfils his potential.

Real Madrid would provide a much better environment than Juventus for Vlahovic to continue improving, and given the talent around him, he could quickly become a top, top striker, especially if he learns from Benzema.

However, Real Madrid need to make a choice. If they feel that Erling Haaland is a realistic target for next summer, then they shouldn’t spend big on signing a new striker in the upcoming window. Instead, they should save their resources to launch an assault for the Norwegian.

There is certainly an argument to suggest that Vlahovic would thrive at Real Madrid, and he fits into their transfer policy. However, Haaland is the best striker in world football, and given that he is still so young, he is their best option.