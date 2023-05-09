Villarreal expecting huge transfer windfall this summer as several stars attract Premier League interest

Villarreal could be in line to be one of the most profitable clubs of this summer’s transfer window. With €11m already coming in when Boulaye Dia joins Salernitana permanently, other first team players are attracting plenty of interest.

According to Relevo, the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Pau Torres and Nicolas Jackson could all leave in the summer, and all three have significant price tags attached to them. With Premier League interest in all three, it could be a transfer window where Villarreal generate a lot of funds.

On top of that, Juan Foyth has been attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, and given that he has a €60m release clause, that could be more money that Villarreal see.

However, Villarreal will likely look to re-invest should there be sales, although they have already signed the likes of Denis Suarez and Ben Brereton Diaz on pre-contract deals.

As they continue to qualify for European competition, it’s safe to say that Villarreal’s business model is one that deserves to be commended.