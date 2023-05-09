Thousands of Manchester City fans expected in Madrid as Los Blancos plan welcome at Bernabeu

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second year in a row this evening, with kick off set for 21:00 CEST. Los Blancos will be faced with the task of taking out Manchester City with the first leg in Spain this time round, but the atmosphere on European nights at the Bernabeu generally delivers.

Ahead of the game, Diario AS claim around 2,000 Manchester City fans are expected in the Spainsh capital. Including security in and around the stadium, 1,512 police are expected to be present in and around the stadium.

In total about 63,000 are expected in the stadium, which is still operating at a reduced capacity due to ongoing work on the stadium.

The home fans are expected to raise the noise level ahead of the game, gathering around two hours before kick off in order to welcome the teams.

Mañana, a las 19.00h, os esperamos en Sagrados Corazones para dar a los nuestros la bienvenida de las grandes noches. El primer gol lo marcamos juntos en la #QuedadaBlanca 🤍🔥 #HistoriaPorHacer #AporLa15 pic.twitter.com/GcrrKNTOgd — Grada Fans RMCF (@GradaFansRMCF) May 8, 2023

Chelsea and Liverpool have visited Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages this year, with neither causing trouble and the latter praised for their good behaviour.