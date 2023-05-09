“They’re the club I’m most fond of” – Ferran Torres hoping for Valencia return in the future

Valencia have been firmly in the mire for much of this season. With five games remaining, there is still a very strong possibility that they are relegated to the second tier of Spanish football.

They sit in 17th, with only goal difference keeping them from being inside the drop zone. These final five matches will be the biggest in many years for Los Che.

They will have a supporter in Ferran Torres, who started out at the club before leaving to join Manchester City in 2020. as per Sport, he wants his former side to avoid the drop this season.

“Valencia has to be in La Liga and among the best in Spain. Hopefully they can be saved as soon as possible.”

Torres also admitted that he would love to return to Valencia at some point in his career.

“I’ve never closed the doors. Hopefully I can return to Valencia at some point. I’ve always said it: it was my club and it’s the club I’m most fond of.”

Torres could be on the move this summer, as he remains one of the likely candidates to leave Barcelona, as the La Liga leaders look to improve their financial situation ahead of next season.