Sergio Busquets likely to turn down Barcelona renewal offer and leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is set to leave club after 15 years in the first team of unparalleled success.

The 34-year-old, widely regarded as one of, if not the, best to ever play in his position, is out of contract this summer and has been considering his future in recent months.

According to Diario AS, he has taken advantage of holidays to meet with manager Xavi Hernandez. The pair were both in Marbella and over dinner with their partners, Busquets told Xavi of his plans for the coming season. It will give Xavi a chance to plan for next season.

The Madrid daily explained that the ‘feelings’ come from both sides are that Xavi will be doing so without Busquets. The veteran has an offer from Saudi Arabia that will guarantee him many more millions, while Barcelona have offered him a vastly reduced contract for next year.

Busquets place has been up for debate for some time, but this season that debate has cooled a little with him forming an excellent partnership with Frenkie de Jong, which formed a key part of their impending title victory. He is likely to announce his decision whenever Barcelona confirm the title.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images