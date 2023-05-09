Robert Lewandowski singles out Barcelona colleague for praise – ‘it’s his season’

Barcelona are just two points away from the title and have the appetising prospect of sealing the title away at rivals Espanyol, who are mired in a relegation battle. The Blaugrana have relied on several individuals for their success though, and in the eyes of Robert Lewandowski, none more so than Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Speaking at the Laureus awards gala, Lewandowski explained to Ran.de (via MD) that the German goalkeeper has stood out for the Blaugrana.

“This is the season of Ter Stegen. Football is a team sport, but Marc has been very good in many games and I’m sure he’ll get his record. I’m very happy for him because I know how hard he’s working to achieve it.”

Ter Stegen has the chance to go down in history with the most clean sheets and the least goals conceded in La Liga. He is one clean sheet away from Francisco Liano’s record of 26, and must avoid conceding five goals in Barcelona’s remaining five games to set the record.

More generally on the La Liga title, Lewandowski was keen eschew the benefits it could have for the young core of the Barcelona squad.

“It would be very important for the club and the team. We have a lot of young players who have not won any major titles and for them it could be the next stage in their development. And for me it is also important because it would be the first championship of my career in another country. I am very happy with the direction we are going in at Barca. We have a lot of potential despite the problems we have had at the club. We are on the right track. I hope this is the first step and hopefully next season we can win more.”

The Polish star was also willing to speak on Barcelona’s European woes, which he feels came too soon for the club – albeit against Manchester United, Barcelona were well into their season at that point.

“I hope things go better next season in the Champions League. In the first half of the season it was still too early. For me personally too. Playing against Bayern Munich at that time was too emotional and therefore too difficult for me. But now, after the experience of the two games, it would probably be a little easier. If we had played the group stage three months later, we would have been more prepared than before the World Cup break. So naturally I hope next season will be better.”