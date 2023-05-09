Report claims that Lionel Messi will snub Barcelona in favour of Saudi Arabia move

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of many Barcelona supporters for the last few months, with a sensational return to the club this summer having gained traction of late, to the point where it appears to be a genuine possibility.

It has been reported that La Liga have approved Barcelona’s viability plan to bring Messi back for a second spell, meaning that they have overcome another hurdle in their pursuit of completing a deal.

However, it now appears that Messi has snubbed a return to Barcelona, in order to complete a move to Saudi Arabia. According to AFP, a deal for the Argentine to move to the Middle East is “complete”.

If this is the case, it is expected that Messi will join Al Hilal, who have been reported as having offered the 36-year-old a deal worth up to $400m-per-year. He would also resume his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he faced for many years in El Clasico.

Despite the news, the Argentine’s father, Jorge Messi, has rubbished rumours that his son has agreed a deal with another ahead of a move this summer.

Sergio Busquets is also expected to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, having reportedly told Barcelona officials that he does not plan to renew his contract. It remains to be seen whether Messi and Busquets are reunited.