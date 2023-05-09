Real Madrid star set to risk injury against Manchester City with muscle issue not fully healed

Real Madrid are set to head into the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City with just two absences, but they will be relying on certain players scraping through the match.

Eder Militao is suspended, and Ferland Mendy is out with injury, but Dani Ceballos has been surprisingly included in the squad, despite not yet being declared fit.

Their other concern is Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder came back earlier than expected for the final 15 minutes of the Copa del Rey against Osasuna, and on Monday Carlo Ancelotti stated that he would start against City.

However Relevo report that Modric’s tissue is not fully healed over from his injury, but the Croatian is willing to risk his fitness for the match. They say that should he relapse, then he risks being out for 3-4 months with a new injury. That would be a major blow, ruling him out of a potential Champions League final and the Nations League Final Four with Croatia, but Modric is confident in his body.

It should be said that many footballers risk injury at this stage of the season, and are often far from 100% fit. However Modric, being 37, and of such importance to the club, is obviously much more of a concern.