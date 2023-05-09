Real Betis President confirms that Barcelona have yet to make approach for pivot target

Following reports that Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona once his contract expires at the end of the season, club officials are now expected to step up efforts to sign a new pivot ahead of next season.

Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly their first choice, but a deal could be difficult if Fiorentina refuse to play ball in negotiations. Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez is seemingly their second choice, and the World Cup winner appears to want the move to Catalonia.

Despite this, Real Betis President Angel Haro has stated, via MD, that Barcelona have yet to make an approach to sign Rodriguez, who has one year left on his deal at Los Verdiblancos.

“He is an important player and we would like him to continue with us. The rumours that have appeared around Barcelona: what I can say is that Barcelona have not contacted us.”

Barcelona are reportedly working on deals ahead of the summer transfer window, and if they serious about signing Rodriguez, then an official approach to Betis will not be far away.