Real Betis considering options with goalscorer set to arrive in the summer

Real Betis pride themselves on having a strong forward line, and in particular, an excellent number nine. Next season they could be blessed with several.

While Borja Iglesias has eased off his form of late, struggling with injury, but Willian Jose is one of the better back-ups in La Liga, as he demonstrated against Athletic Club recently, grabbing the winner with an acrobatic effort.

However they could have some competition this summer from Raul Garcia de Haro. Given the presence of Iglesias and Jose, they decided to loan out Garcia de Haro to Mirandes in Segunda, a move which has worked out brilliantly for all parties.

The 22-year-old has netted 19 goals and given 7 assists in 36 games this season, proving his worth and potential. New Sporting Director Ramon Planes will have a decision to make with Manuel Pellegrini this summer.

Relevo say that are considering that he may return to the club and force the exit of Jose, or potentially compete with both for minutes. Loren Moron is expected to leave this summer in one form or another.They also point out that Garcia de Haro is big (192cm) and strong, a profile that tends to go down well in the Premier League. They may also consider selling him, should a good offer arrive.

Either way, it appears Betis and Planes have a good problem on their hands, particularly if Garcia de Haro can continue his development along a similar path.