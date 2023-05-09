Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Manchester City: Both teams nursing major defensive absence

Real Madrid are set to face off against Manchester City on Tuesday evening at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the first leg of a much-awaited Champions League semi-final. The two faced off last year, yet arguably both have taken a step forward with the development of Vinicius Junior and the signing of Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos are without Eder Militao through suspension, who has been their best defender this season until recent weeks, but has been beset by a series of mistakes. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos will miss the match with injury.

Marca believe that Antonio Rudiger will partner David Alaba in place of Militao, and that Eduardo Camavinga will continue in his makeshift left-back role. Yesterday Carlo Ancelotti also confirmed that Luka Modric would return to the starting line-up, with Rodrygo Goes also due to continue.

Manchester City are without Nathan Ake for the match, with Manuel Akanji his replacement. Otherwise Pep Guardiola will line-up as expected.

Diario AS are also in agreement over both Real Madrid and City’s line-ups ahead of the tie. It looks as if there will be few surprises from either manager, with neither looking to shuffle the pack for the biggest match of their respective seasons.

While he has not shown it in recent weeks, perhaps only Aurelien Tchouameni represents a possible deviation for Ancelotti without dropping the level. If the Italian does want to use Tchouameni, he could opt for a more defensive stance with Fede Valverde on the right rather than Rodrygo.