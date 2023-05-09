Pep Guardiola reveals he has a plan to stop Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Manchester City are facing Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, trying to work their way back to a second Champions League final in their history, but standing in their way is the most successful side in the history of the competition. If there is one question that Pep Guardiola will be struggling with more than any other, it is how to stop Vinicius Junior?

The Brazilian has been in excellent form all season, but recent weeks have seen him play scintillating football, and make the difference for Real Madrid on every big occasion.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Guardiola explained that he did indeed have a special plan for Vinicius.

“We are going to pay special attention to him.”

“It’s the same thing we do against Salah, Mane, with each team…we’re not naïve. We don’t think about how handsome we are and it doesn’t matter what Madrid does. There’s also Benzema, Rodrygo… and what I like the most, their associative capacity, they are comfortable on ball. They link together and it’s difficult to take it away from them.”

More specifically on Vinicius, Guardiola as full of praise. Sport carried his answer.

“Vinicius is a player who sinks you every time they can link with him. They repeat a lot. He has a lot of protection because their players have experienced similar situations. It’s good news if we get close to him.”

This season he has 22 goals and 21 assists in 50 games, in which he has played almost every fixture. Vinicius has been on the pitch more than any other player for Carlo Ancelotti, and even when he hasn’t directly contributed to a goal, Vinicius has generally created the imbalances in defence for Los Blancos, as was the case in the Copa del Rey final.