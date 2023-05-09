Real Madrid

Osasuna given incredible welcome in Pamplona after Copa del Rey heroics

Osasuna returned to Pamplona on Sunday after their Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday night, but were given a hero’s welcome when they got back. On Monday the city council hosted the squad and the staff at Osasuna, in recognition of their achievements, giving them a chance to receive the acclaim of the fans once again.

Los Rojillo greeted the fans from the balcony of the council building, after 25,000 Navarrans went to Seville to see them battle it out with Real Madrid in the final.

President Luis Sabalza, manager Jagoba Arrasate, captain David Garcia and Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez all spoke at the event, mostly eschewing just how proud they were of the team and the fans. Braulio broke down in sobs at the emotion of it all, thanking the fans for making him and his family so welcome in the city.

Arrasate and Sabalza also spoke to the incredible support at La Cartuja, and the remarkable achievement they had made. A mixture of disappointment and pride was on show. Garcia also highlighted their hard work in getting there.

Osasuna reached the final after turning their fortunes around in recent years, going on a remarkable journey. Ahead of the final various figures emphasized that this was not the end of that journey, and given their good form in La Liga, Osasuna could still make European football. They currently lie just three points away from a Conference League spot with five games to go.

