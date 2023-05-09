Neymar Junior and Paris Saint-Germain agree departure – Brazilian would consider Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Junior looks set to follow Lionel Messi out of the French capital this summer. If it were up to the Brazilian, he could end up back in the Catalan capital too.

According to various French sources cited by Marca, Neymar Junior and PSG have come to an agreement that he should look for an exit this summer, with neither enthralled with the situation as it stands. His €50m annual salary is an issue, but he is willing to lower his demands.

Naturally, several English clubs have been linked with his signature, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United. In particular, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to be a fan of his, and ESPN say that he has met with PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi several times over a potential deal. If he were return to Spain, he would only do so with Barcelona.

The French side are open to compromise on his exit, and will consider a loan deal with an option to buy for the 31-year-old, who has been injured for several months.

There is little to no intention of bringing Neymar back to Catalonia from Barcelona. The Brazilian is not only out of reach financially, but his recent injury record makes him a risky signing too. It seems far more likely he will end up in the Premier League.