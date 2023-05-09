Nahuel Molina reveals remarkable Lionel Messi prediction from World Cup

Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina has revealed that Lionel Messi predicted one of Argentina’s goals during the World Cup, on their way to triumph in Qatar.

Speaking to Luzu TV (via Diario AS), Molina explained that ahead of Argentina’s 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, the Paris Saint-Germain star had predicted the opening goal, scored by Molina himself.

“The day before the game, out of nowhere Messi told me ‘tomorrow we are going to score a goal here’. But it was the other way around, the goal was his. I ended up doing it myself, but it counts.”

When Molina and the rest of the Argentina squad returned home, they were met with unprecedented scenes in the streets of the capital.

“The World Cup was crazy. There are a thousand things, a thousand moments. I got very excited. Argentina was incredible. We expected a lot of people there, but it got out of hand.”

Argentina’s World Cup parade was eventually brought to halt midway through their route after it was deemed too dangerous for it to continue. An estimated 5 million people took to the streets of Buenos Aires.

Molina, who moved to Atletico Madrid this past summer also spoke of his adaptation in Madrid being a process, and certainly after the World Cup, the former Udinese defender has looked much more settled in Diego Simeone’s side.