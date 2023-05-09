Mauricio Pochettino eyeing Barcelona youngster for fresh start at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is supposedly keen on bringing Gavi to the Premier League at his next club, which will by all accounts be Chelsea.

Gavi has a deal until 2026 with Barcelona, but if they cannot register him before July, his deal will be voided by a clause in the contract. It would leave him as a free agent. Reports in recent months have said that Chelsea have communicated their interest to Ivan de la Pena over the 18-year-old, although those reports have been disputed.

According to Sport, who reference various English sources, Alexis Mac Allister is one of Pochettino’s main targets this summer, but he is also a fan of Gavi. They go on to say he has no intention of leaving.

There are still plenty of reports regarding Barcelona bringing in players this summer, which would imply they will be able to register Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Marcos Alonso before they do so. Gavi’s renewal will take priority, and it seems highly unlikely that Pochettino will have any joy in this endeavour.