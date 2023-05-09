Manchester United set to rival Barcelona for right-back target

Barcelona are still on the hunt for a right-back this summer, and with the likes of Juan Foyth and Benjamin Pavard looking unlikely, one of their targets from last summer is gaining traction again.

AS Monaco defender Vanderson has again been linked with the Blaugrana, particularly with the anticipated arrival of Deco into the recruitment department at Barcelona.

Sport say that Vanderson has the approval of the technical staff at Barcelona, and is rapidly gaining advocates with Can Barca. However little is mentioned of price, which is likely the stumbling block – Monaco do not have a history of selling on the cheap. Joao Cancelo has been mentioned as a potential alternative, with Jorge Mendes perhaps able to facilitate a loan deal for his client.

Particularly given Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the Brazilian. The Red Devils would likely be able to offer more money and Barcelona would once again be relying on the ability to persuade the player to turn down other offers in order to bring Vanderson in.