Lionel Messi’s father denies rumours of agreed deal, highlights ‘lack of respect’ – full statement

Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel, has denied all rumours of any agreement for his son’s destination next season.

The Argentine superstar is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this year, and is yet to make any commitment for next season.

Recent reports have emerged that he has a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, following Messi’s return from the country last week.

#BREAKING Messi's move to Saudi a 'done deal': source close to negotiations pic.twitter.com/9XN1BAum03 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 9, 2023

However Jorge Messi released a statement on Instagram explaining that his son has no deal with any club for the coming campaign, and while there were always likely to be rumours, that those media sources that knowingly publish fake news are lacking in respect for those that do source their work.

Messi has been linked relentlessly with Barcelona, Inter Miami and Al Hilal in recent months. Media in Barcelona have said that Messi will not take a decision on his future until his options to join the club have been exhausted.

The Full Statement:

There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will not be made before Lionel finishes the season with PSG. Once the season is over, it will be time to analyse and see what is there, and then make a decision.

There are always rumours and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety, but there is only one truth and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Nrot verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season.

It seems to me a lack of respect towards the media that do their due diligence, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and want to turn any malicious rumour into news or that is directed by someone in favor of their interests. They will have to explain why they do not double-source their information… they do not want a truth to ruin their “news”.

