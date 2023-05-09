Lionel Messi to take €15m wage cut to join Barcelona as Saudi Arabia option fades

Barcelona have declared their desire to sign Lionel Messi this summer, and despite their financial issues, it is gradually looking like a possibility.

The Blaugrana must clear around €200-250m from their wage bill either in sales or cuts, which will be no small task. Crucially however, La Liga have reportedly confirmed that the Argentine can be registered if they meet all the targets set out in their viability plan.

According to Onze, Messi does not want to finish his career in Saudi Arabia. Recently it was said that Messi had returned from his trip to the country with an offer from Al Hilal. There seems little chance that he remains at Paris Saint-Germain, with negotiations over a new deal at a standstill.

His salary on return to Barcelona would be €25m, which would be a €15m cut from his current deal at PSG. This would also contrast earlier reports that he was only set to earn €13m, around the same as Robert Lewandowski is earning this season.

Messi has yet to declare any course of action on his future, but the general consensus appears to be that he will attempt to remain in Europe ahead of the 2024 Copa America tournament, and thus maintain his level.