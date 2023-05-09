Jose Mourinho in line to beat Barcelona to summer signing of free agent defender

Jose Mourinho has faced off against Barcelona on many occasions throughout his managerial career, with the majority of those being as Real Madrid head coach.

Now, he hopes to get the better of Barcelona in off-field matters, namely when it comes to Evan N’Dicka. The French defender, who is expected to leave Eintracht Frankfurt when his contract expires this summer, has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including Barcelona.

Given that N’Dicka would not require a transfer fee, he is an attractive option for Barcelona, who have been forced down the free transfer road due to the financial issues.

However, as Sport have reported, Mourinho has met with N’Dicka’s agents, as he looks to bring him to Roma in the summer.

Barcelona have reportedly already agreed terms with Inigo Martinez, and given that they already have Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia at the club, a give for N’Dicka would likely be overkill anyway.

Nevertheless, Mourinho looks like getting his man, as he looks to continue his positive tenure as Roma head coach.