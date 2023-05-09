Imminent announcement expected on Sergio Busquets’ departure from Barcelona

After an 18-year career at the club, Sergio Busquets is expected to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, following the expiration of his current club with the La Liga leaders.

Busquets has been an incredible servant for Barcelona, and despite still being regarded as an important player by Xavi Hernandez, he has seemingly made the decision to part ways with the club in the summer.

Busquets reportedly came to a final decision over the last few days, and has made club officials aware that he won’t continuing for another season. According to Relevo journalist Toni Juanmarti, the news could be announced as early as today (Tuesday).

It appears that Busquets, who is club captain, will be leaving Barcelona on a high. They are on course for their first La Liga title in four years, and his final act at the Spotify Camp Nou will likely be lifting the trophy after the match against Mallorca on the 28th of May.