Federico Valverde still waiting on possible sanctions one month after Alex Baena incident

One month ago, Spanish football was shocked following an alleged incident between Federico Valverde and Alex Baena that occurred after Villarreal’s excellent victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is claimed that Valverde punched Baena in the parking area of the Bernabeu, and the Villarreal youngster subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Since then, the Anti-Violence Committee have got involved, and they passed the case on to the Competition Committee in Spain. This means that Valverde could be facing sporting sanctions, as well as legal action.

Despite this, Valverde has yet to receive word of any possible punishments he may face over the alleged incident. With just a few weeks left of the season, it is expected that he will be sanctioned next campaign, if he is indeed punished.

Ever since the incident, it has been a case of Valverde focusing on on-field matters for Real Madrid. He helped them win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, and he will hope to do the same with the Champions League.