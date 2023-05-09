Fabrizio Romano confirms that Real Madrid are interested in signing La Roja star

It could be a very busy transfer window for Real Madrid this summer. Fran Garcia is expected to re-join from Rayo Vallecano, while a move for Jude Bellingham has gathered pace in recent weeks.

Other targets may also be looked at by Florentino Perez. One of those could be Dani Olmo, who was previously a member of Barcelona’s La Masia during the very early days of his career.

Olmo is now at RB Leipzig, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid, along with Bayern Munich, are keeping tabs on his situation at the Bundesliga side.

Olmo’s current contract at Leipzig expires at the end of next season, and so far, talks over a renewal have been fruitless. As such, they may cash in on him this summer, and Real Madrid pay decide that the price is right to advance their interest.

Olmo has become a vital member of the La Roja squad in recent years, and he could make the next step in his career this summer by joining one of the biggest clubs in world football, whether that be Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.