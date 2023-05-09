Fabrizio Romano calms speculation over Ansu Fati-Ruben Neves swap deal

In recent weeks, speculation has been growing that Wolves, managed by former Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui, are interested in signing Ansu Fati this summer.

Fati’s future has been the cause of much speculation over the last few months. He wants to stay at Barcelona, but given their financial struggles, there is a possibility that he is sold in order to ease the situation.

Wolves are reportedly willing to offer Ruben Neves, who has been linked with Barcelona on several occasions this season, as part of a deal for Fati. However, Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on a potential deal, for the time being.

“Barcelona are currently not advancing with Ansu Fati x Ruben Neves swap deal with Wolves despite links. Neves and Ansu share the same agent (Jorge Mendes) – but the Portuguese midfielder isn’t a priority target for Barca manager Xavi Hernandez.”

Xavi is reportedly not a fan of Neves, and as such, he would likely not approve of the rumoured deal. Given that Fati wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, he’s probably in the same boat as his manager.