Details revealed for this summer’s El Clasico fixture in the USA

For the second successive year, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in a USA instalment of El Clasico, as part of each club’s respective pre-season preparations.

Last summer, the fiery fixture was played on the 23rd of July of at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas, with more than 65,000 spectators in attendance. Barcelona won that match 1-0, courtesy of a first half strike from Raphinha.

MD have reported that Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in Texas this summer, with the match to be played at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas on the 29th of July.

The stadium has a capacity of over 92,000, meaning that there could be even more supporters in attendance this time around for the biggest match in world football.

El Clasico has been keenly contested this season. Including the match in the USA last summer, Barcelona have won four of the six fixtures, with Real Madrid winning the remaining two.